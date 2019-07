GILROY, CA — At least 11 people were down in a shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California, local media reports.

One witness was on his way out when felt a bullet pass by his head, he told NBC Bay Area. When he turned around, he saw everyone running.

Video from the scene shows people at the festival running and screaming.

yo somebody was shooting at the gilroy garlic festival. be safe pic.twitter.com/B39ZIYe8wr — niah ㊝ (@wavyia) July 29, 2019

The annual festival was on its final day. The Gilroy Garlic Festival started in 1979.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.