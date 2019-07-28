NYPD Chief Terry Monahan talks officers doused with water; PR Gov. resignation

There has been national outrage this week after video surfaced of NYPD officers being taunted and doused with water. The condemnations have reached as high as the White House with President Trump calling the acts a disgrace that will not be tolerated. The officers in these incidents showed remarkable restraint. But the NYPD says from now on arrests will be made on the spot. We hear from NYPD Chief of Department Terry Monahan.

Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosselló agreed to resign this week after days of massive protests in the streets. The protests followed the release of private chats between the Governor and his inner circle that revealed homophobic and misogynistic messages as well as corruption. His resignation marks a victory for the people of Puerto Rico but there is a long road ahead for the impoverished island after Rosselló steps down.

We hear expert analysis on the path forward for Puerto Rico from NYC Council member Fernando Cabrera, Attorney and expert on Puerto Rico’s debt crisis Carlos Cuevas and John Melendez-Rivera- a member of the resistance movement to remove Gov. Rosselló from office.