Man tased after pulling out knife in a Brooklyn precinct: police union

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — The Sergeants Benevolent Association tweeted out a video Sunday of a man walking into a Brooklyn police precinct with what they say is a knife drawn.

Officers can be seen in the Twitter video surrounding the man, some with their guns and tasers drawn.

When the man does not drop the weapon, one of the officers tases the man, causing him to fall to the ground and allowing the cops to subdue him.

Police confirmed Sunday that the incident took place at the 75th precinct in the East New York area of Brooklyn, but it is still unclear when it all went down.

The NYPD said they are aware of the video and are investigating but did not give additional details.