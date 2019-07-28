Group stabs man 3 times behind Brooklyn post office

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A group of men are wanted for repeatedly stabbing and then robbing a 26-year-old man behind a Brooklyn post office, police said Sunday.

The group confronted the victim on July 20 in the back of 1205 Atlantic Avenue, officials said. One of them, holding a knife, demanded property. The victim was stabbed three times in the upper torso and arm.

The group forcibly took $20 from the victim, then left in an unknown direction.

Emergency medical services took the victim to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Police have asked for help finding the group that attacked and robbed him. Pictures of the men are below.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).