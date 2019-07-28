Dad beaten by men at Manhattan playground after defending his child

LOWER MANHATTAN — A dad was beaten by two men at a Manhattan playground after he defended his child, an NYPD official said.

The 31-year-old dad was playing with his family at Pier 35 when he argued with another man who’d possibly pushed his child, police said.

Two other men walked up and attacked. One of the men, who had keys sticking out from between his fingers, punched the dad in the head. Then the second man repeatedly punched the dad.

Police have asked for help identifying the attackers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).