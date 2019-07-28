Curlfest takes over Randall’s Island: Some of Saturday’s best looks

RANDALL’S ISLAND — This year’s Curlfest took place in a whole new space but attendees still showed up — and showed out.

“The world’s largest natural hair festival” celebrated its sixth year Saturday, continuing to grow bigger and better right before our eyes. In previous years, Curlfest was held in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park, but this year people made their way over to Randall’s Island Park for the festival.

Festival goers had even more recent to come out and celebrate the beauty of natural hair with Gov. Andrew Cuomo signing the natural hair discrimination bill into law less than two weeks ago, making New York just the second state to ban race-based hairstyle discrimination.

Curly Girl Collective, the organizers of the event, is made up of five powerful black women who put on the empowering event to celebrate natural beauty in its entirety.

This year’s Curlfest had booths from big-name brands and small independent businesses, panel discussions that took place at the empowerment stage, goodies bags, and a live DJ providing music that led to a funky soul train line.

Did you know that ⁦@yandysmith⁩ has a skincare line as well! Head over to the Yelle Skincare table to get your skin ALL the way right 💁🏾‍♀️ #CURLFEST2019 #CURLFEST #curlygirlcollective pic.twitter.com/I3nEKgtARe — curlygirlcollective (@ILOVECGC) July 27, 2019

Big names in media and entertainment continue to show support for the fest. Musician and actor Tristan (Mack) Wilds, “Love & Hip Hop” star Yandy Smith and entertainment journalist and host Gia Peppers were just some of the names participating in the event. Countless brand ambassadors and beauty influencers were on hand too, of course.

All this and the Curlfest brand is still expanding. Curly Girl Collective’s next fest is taking place in another major city in just two months, with Curlfest Atlanta set to launch September 2019.

— Asha Bey for PIX11 News

Check out some of our favorite looks and shots from the festival Saturday: