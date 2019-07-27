Woman, 77, killed in collision on Long Island

LONG ISLAND — A woman was killed in a vehicular crash on Long Island Friday afternoon, police said.

Carol Samide of East Hills, 77, was driving a 2017 Audi Q7 north on Roslyn Road in East Hills when she collided with a 2005 Mack truck pulling a Spectra Marine semi-trailer, police said.

Samide suffered multiple trauma injuries and was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver was of the Mack truck sustained a laceration to his head and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety and brake checks.

The circumstances leading to the collision were not immediately known.