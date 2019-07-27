VIDEO: Man takes van on joyride in Queens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS — Police are searching for the man who took a shuttle van for a joyride in Queens last month.

Authorities released surveillance video of a man gaining entry into a SuperShuttle van parked along Queens Boulevard and 38th Street on June 20 around midnight.

Once he got inside, the man started the vehicle and drove off in the van.

The vehicle was recovered about six miles away near Queens County Criminal Court later in the day, according to police.

