Russi Taylor, Who Voiced Disney’s Minnie Mouse, Dies at 75

Russi Taylor, who voiced Disney’s Minnie Mouse, has died, according to a statement from Disney CEO Bob Iger. She was 75.

“Minnie Mouse lost her voice with the passing of Russi Taylor,” Iger said.

The actress is best known as the official voice of Minnie Mouse after she nabbed the coveted role in 1986. She has also appeared in hundreds of Disney television shows, animations, films and theme park experiences, according to Variety.

“We’re so grateful for Russi’s talent as well as the tremendous spirit and joy she brought to everything she did,” Iger said. “Russi will be sorely missed and our hearts go out to her family and friends.”

We are sorry to report that Disney Legend Russi Taylor has passed away: https://t.co/LlwLvCC7GK pic.twitter.com/glZujg1MUW — Walt Disney Company (@WaltDisneyCo) July 27, 2019