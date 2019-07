Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Bronx — Police say Ezequiel Ortiz, 34, is wanted in connection with a pattern of grand larceny, targeting senior citizens for their jewelry.

Over the course of at least eight incidents, victims between the ages of 66 and 94 were robbed.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).