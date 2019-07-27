Mariano Rivera honored by New Rochelle with ‘Sandman Salute’

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — The City of New Rochelle awarded Yankees great Mariano Rivera the key to the city Saturday following a pinstripe parade.

The Sandman Salute was thrown for Rivera, who called New Rochelle home for nearly a decade, after his unanimous selection to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

“There’s no place like home to celebrate my career and a community that has meant so much to me from my early Yankee days to this special moment,” said Rivera. “New Rochelle’s slogan is Ideally Yours, which is only fitting because New Rochelle has always Ideally Been Mine. To this day, New Rochelle is in my soul and it’s why you always see me around here. This is a special place for me and my family.”

Thousands of fans lined the streets of New Rochelle to honor the baseball legend.