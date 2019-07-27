Long Island man allegedly sends nude photos to young girl on Snapchat

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. — Police arrested a man after he allegedly sent nude photos to a minor through Snapchat earlier this week.

Arthur Pollera, 58, engaged in sexual conversations and sent pictures of his genitals to a young girl while using the username “APollera2019” on Snapchat, police said.

Pollera is charged with disseminating indecent material to minors in the first-degree.

The Special Victims Squad is asking anyone who may have been a victim to the above listed defendant or has any additional information; please contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call Special Victims Squad at (516)573-4022.