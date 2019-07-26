Worlds’s largest bounce castle comes to NYC

BROOKLYN — The world’s largest bounce castle comes to Brooklyn this weekend and promises to take family-friendly entertainment to all new heights.

Not only does the Big Bounce America’s 2019 tour bring the world’s largest bounce castle, it also includes a basketball court, giant slide and a massive ball pit. These can all be found at Brooklyn’s Aviator Sports & Events Center now through Aug. 4.

The tour also includes two other inflatable attractions which include a more than 900 foot long obstacle course and a unique space-themed wonderland. At the center of the fun is a world-class DJ, playing a carefully-selected soundtrack with nightclub quality sound and lights.

Sessions are organized by age and includes adult-only sessions. For more information and tickets visit their website at thebigbounceamerica.com