Worlds’s largest bounce castle comes to NYC

Posted 11:38 AM, July 26, 2019

BROOKLYN —  The world’s largest bounce castle comes to Brooklyn this weekend and promises to take family-friendly entertainment to all new heights.

Photo of the Worlds largest bounce castle.

Not only does the Big Bounce America’s 2019 tour bring the world’s largest bounce castle, it also includes a basketball court, giant slide and a massive ball pit. These can all be found at Brooklyn’s Aviator Sports & Events Center now through Aug. 4.

The tour also includes two other inflatable attractions which include a more than 900 foot long obstacle course and a unique space-themed wonderland. At the center of the fun is a world-class DJ, playing a carefully-selected soundtrack with nightclub quality sound and lights.

Sessions are organized by age and includes adult-only sessions. For more information and tickets visit their website at thebigbounceamerica.com

