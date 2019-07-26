Things to do during this year’s Harlem Week.

MANHATTAN — Harlem Week is a yearly celebration meant to bring the neighborhood’s diverse community together to celebrate the past, present and future of the historic area. Below are some of the events taking place during this year’s Harlem Week.

July 28th 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

A Great Day in Harlem

Where: U.S. Grant National Park

Description: An outdoor music festival featuring R&B, Gospel, Latin, Jazz and Dance music offering arts and crafts, food and beverages, corporate exhibits, general exhibitors and venders.

August 1st 10 a.m – 4 p.m.

Youth Conference & Hackathon

Where: The City College of New York: North Academic Center

Description: The day will feature discussion on careers in the technology field and jobs of the future, and a hackathon, where the youth in attendance are broken up into teams and are presented with a problem they are asked to solve using technology by creating an app, a website, or another technology related solution. At the end of the hackathon, prizes are awarded to the top three teams.

August 17th 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Summer in The City

Where: West 135th St. Between 5th & St. Nicholas

Description: Outdoor concert featuring R&B, Hip-Hop, Latin, Reggae, Rock and Outdoor Film Festival.

August 17th- 18th 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

NYC Children’s Festival

Where: Howard Bennett Playground – West 135th St. between Malcolm X Boulevard and Fifth Avenue

Description: Outdoor festivities for children featuring health testing, health education, technology, Back to School Fashion Show, and other fun activities for children of all ages.

August 18th 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Harlem Day

Where: West 135th St. Between 5th & St. Nicholas

Description: An event featuring Upper Manhattan Auto Show, Children’s Fashion Show, Tennis Clinics, Business Expo.

August 24th 8:30 a.m.

Percy Sutton Harlem 5k Run & Health Walk

Where: Manhattan

Description: A 5k race that that honors the late Percy Sutton, who was the Manhattan borough president in the 1970s that championed the New York City Marathon be a five-borough event and remained a supporter of the New York Road Runners. The run celebrates historic Harlem and is one of the northeast area’s largest cultural celebrations.

