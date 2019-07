Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW JERSEY — Up, up and away! Bright-colored hot air balloons fill the sky ahead of the weekend’s QuickChek Festival of Ballooning in New Jersey!

The festival is the largest summertime hot air balloon and music festival in North America.

PIX11's Katie Corrado had a chance to witness the balloons filling with air and even had the chance to ride on one.

For more information visit www.balloonfestival.com.