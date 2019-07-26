String of fires in New Jersey communities believed to be suspicious: Linden police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW JERSEY — Authorities are investigating a rash of fires that broke out in two New Jersey neighborhoods overnight, which police believe to be suspicious.

Emergency responders received calls to multiple fires in two New Jersey communities between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m.:

A home under renovation at 105 Center St.

A medical office building at 809 North Wood Ave.

Dumpsters at the Joseph E. Soehl Middle School on East Henry Street.

Both building fires occurred around the same time, fire officials said. Two trash fires and a blaze on a grassy area also broke out along East Curtis and West Henry streets, fire officials said.

There was another fire that broke out at a garage at a house along West 9th Avenue in Roselle, a town nearby Linden.

A home near the Center Street blaze was damaged from the heat. At least two families were displaced, fire officials said. Red Cross is assisting the families.

A Linden detective on scene told PIX11 the fires all appear to be suspicious.

Authorities are working to get surveillance footage a middle school where one of the dumpster fires took place as well as the medical office building along North Wood Avenue that caught ablaze.

No injuries were reported in any of the fires.

One neighbor told police he spoke to someone acting suspicious right before the North Wood Avenue blaze. No accelerants have been found.