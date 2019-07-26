Police find suspicious package after man struck by train in Queens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OZONE PARK, Queens — Police are investigating after a person was struck by a train in Queens and a package believed to be suspicious was found in his bag, authorities said.

According to police, a man jumped in front of the train at 80th Street in Ozone Park around 6:45 a.m., police said.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

When authorities arrived at the scene, a suspicious package was found in his backpack, police said.

As police investigates the incident, service on the A train has been suspended in both directions between Euclid Av and Lefferts Blvd/Howard Beach.

Commuters should expect delays in both directions.

A service is suspended in both directions between Euclid Av and Lefferts Blvd/Howard Beach while NYPD assists someone who was struck by a train at 80 St. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) July 26, 2019

For service between Euclid Av and Lefferts Blvd, the MTA is advising people to take the nearby Q8 and Q24 buses, which run parallel to the A line.

Commuters should also consider taking crosstown Q10 and Q37 buses to the J and Z lines.

For service between Euclid Av and Lefferts Blvd, consider taking nearby Q8 and Q24 bus service that runs parallel to the A line. However, these may become crowded, so also consider taking crosstown Q10 and Q37 buses to the J Z lines. pic.twitter.com/QoowHCuCMu — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) July 26, 2019