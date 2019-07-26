Police find suspicious package after man struck by train in Queens

OZONE PARK, Queens — Police are investigating after a person was struck by a train in Queens and a package believed to be suspicious was found in his bag, authorities said.
According to police, a man jumped in front of the train at 80th Street in Ozone Park around 6:45 a.m., police said.
He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.
When authorities arrived at the scene, a suspicious package was found in his backpack, police said.
As police investigates the incident, service on the A train has been suspended in both directions between Euclid Av and Lefferts Blvd/Howard Beach.
Commuters should expect delays in both directions.
For service between Euclid Av and Lefferts Blvd, the MTA is advising people to take the nearby Q8 and Q24 buses, which run parallel to the A line.
Commuters should also consider taking crosstown Q10 and Q37 buses to the J and Z lines.