Flyers face delays after obstruction on runway forces temporary ground stop at LaGuardia Airport: officials

Posted 11:57 AM, July 26, 2019, by , Updated at 12:06PM, July 26, 2019

QUEENS — Flying through LaGuardia Airport? Check your airline for delays.

An obstruction on the runway Friday morning forced a temporary ground stops on flights at the airport, the FAA said.

Emergency repairs were performed on one of the runways, which has since re-opened, Port Authority officials said.

The FAA issued a temporary ground stop on arrivals during the incident, with 15-30 minute departure delays.

Travelers are advised to check with airlines to see if their flights are affected.

