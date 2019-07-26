Flyers face delays after obstruction on runway forces temporary ground stop at LaGuardia Airport: officials

QUEENS — Flying through LaGuardia Airport? Check your airline for delays.

An obstruction on the runway Friday morning forced a temporary ground stops on flights at the airport, the FAA said.

Emergency repairs were performed on one of the runways, which has since re-opened, Port Authority officials said.

The FAA issued a temporary ground stop on arrivals during the incident, with 15-30 minute departure delays.

Travelers are advised to check with airlines to see if their flights are affected.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.