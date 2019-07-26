NYCHA families rally at City Hall after scathing new audit released

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

They call themselves occupy NYCHA.

They are families who live in public housing, tenant advocates and tenant association presidents fighting to stay in their homes and fix a broken bureaucracy, the New York City Housing Authority.

“We want Greg Russ out,” screamed Carmen Quionones, the Douglass Houses Tenant Association president.

Quionones says some residents are united against the new NYCHA CEO Greg russ and his support of a program called RAD, rental assistance demonstration, which turns over management and repairs of public housing to private developers.

“No one will lose their homes,” promised Russ when PIX11 asked him about this plan last month.

This comes on the heels of a new audit released by the city comptroller's office, Inspectors found NYCHA failed to properly maintain 19 out of the 35 roofs they checked at 13 developments.

“Damages on the 19 roofs could cost New Yorkers $24.6 million to repair later on,” said City Comptroller Scott Stringer at the Ingersoll Houses.

The audit showed NYCHA failing to maintain its roofs and Stringer says NYCHA wasted millions on repairs because staffers did not know roofs were already under warranty.

It was just Monday the federal monitor's first report on NYCHA showed systematic issues still unresolved from lead, mold, elevators and rodents. Just this year, 18 children were identified with elevated blood levels.

Frustrated families say they don’t want any more investigations, they want repairs now.

“We need action. We are tired of reports. We know what’s going on. We need repairs,” said Claudia Perez, president of the Washington Houses In East Harlem.

