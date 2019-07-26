Massive Bronx fire leaves 4 injured, FDNY says

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx– A raging fire erupted in a Bronx residential building, leaving several people trapped on the roof, FDNY said Thursday.

FDNY firefighters responded to 917 Ogden Avenue shortly before 11:35 p.m..

They arrived to find flames shooting out of several windows on the 4th floor of a 6-story apartment building, citizen app video showed.

Citizen video captures flames shooting from windows on the 4th floor of a 6-story building in the Highbridge section of the Bronx.

The 3-alarm blaze spread to the cockloft of the building, FDNY said.

Three people suffered minor injuries, and one person suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, FDNY said.

The fire remains under investigation.

 

