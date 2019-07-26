Man sought in connection with assault using unknown substance on bus driver: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — An MTA bus driver was sent to the hospital after being sprayed with an unknown substance while on the job and authorities are looking for the perpetrator.

A southbound Bx35 bus was headed along the Edward L. Grant Highway when it stopped at West 169th Street to drop off and pick up passengers. The driver — a 42-year-old male — came to his stop when an unidentified male walked around the bus to the driver's side window and sprayed an unknown substance into the victim's face before fleeing.

The victim was transported to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital for medical treatment.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.