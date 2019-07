LIRR trains are suspended both in and out of Penn Station.

Service is suspended into and out of Penn Station due to police activity involving a trespasser in Penn Station. We will update you shortly with more information. — LIRR (@LIRR) July 25, 2019

The MTA says NYC Transit is cross-honoring LIRR tickets on the No. 2 and 3 trains at Penn Station, on the E line at Penn Station, 71st Avenue/Forest Hills, Union Turnpike/Kew Gardens and Jamaica, and on the No. 7 train at 61st and Flushing/Main Street.