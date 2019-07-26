Twin babies found dead in the back of a car, father forgot them when he went to work: FDNY

THE BRONX — Twin babies, a boy and a girl, were found dead in the back of a car the Bronx, after their father forgot them when he went to work, according to FDNY officials.

Officials say the twins, each 7 months old, were found in the back of the car at West Kindsbridge Road and Kingsbridge Terrace.

The father of the children went to work at 8 a.m. Friday and forgot the babies in the car, according to FDNY officials. He returned to the car at 4 p.m.

The father has been taken into custody, the fire official said.