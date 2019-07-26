Twin babies found dead in the back of a car, father forgot them when he went to work: FDNY

Posted 5:23 PM, July 26, 2019, by , Updated at 05:27PM, July 26, 2019

THE BRONX — Twin babies, a boy and a girl, were found dead in the back of a car the Bronx, after their father forgot them when he went to work, according to FDNY officials.

Officials say the twins, each 7 months old, were found in the back of the car at West Kindsbridge Road and Kingsbridge Terrace.

The father of the children went to work at 8 a.m. Friday and forgot the babies in the car, according to FDNY officials. He returned to the car at 4 p.m.

The father has been taken into custody, the fire official said.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.