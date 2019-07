Benjamin Carr, the stepfather of Eric Garner, died today at a family wedding in Jamaica, sources confirmed to PIX11 News.

Carr had a medical emergency while walking Elisha Flagg-Garner — Eric’s sister — down the aisle. He died in Jamaica.

Benajmin was often seen beside his wife — Gwen Carr, Eric’s mother — in her fight for justice in the case of Eric’s death. Eric Garner died in the chokehold of an NYPD officer in 2014, sparking protests that have continued to this day.