Cop drenchings continue: Bronx man arrested for dousing female officers

THE BRONX — A Bronx man has been arrested for yet another incident of police officers being doused with water on the job, police said.

Robert Perez, a 24-year-old, was arrested in connection with the drenching of two female officers with water Sunday night. It took place at 7 p.m. on East 173rd Street in Charlotte Gardens. He was arrested Thursday.

The NYPD’s Sergeants Benevolent Association shared video of the water attack. They continued their call for NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill to resign.

NYPD Cops are in DANGER! Another video of water buckets being tossed. O’Neill needs to go before we get another cop killed! TERRENCE where’s the Arrest. No more tough talking, stop blaming the cops if you can’t handle the job perhaps you and O’Neill should find new work! pic.twitter.com/Nl8PqUE8Zc — SBA (@SBANYPD) July 24, 2019

Perez is charged with numerous counts of criminal mischief, harassment, disorderly conduct and criminal tampering. He’s the fourth man to be charged in this series of incidents.