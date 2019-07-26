Cab driver shot in the head, killed in Brooklyn Friday

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — A cab driver was shot in the head and killed in East Brooklyn, police said Friday.

Noman Saleemi, 29, was robbed and shot in the head according to the New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers. Police say it happened at around 3:15 a.m. near Williams Avenue and Atlantic Avenue in the Cypress Hills neighborhood in Brooklyn.

“We will get to the bottom of these shootings, stabbings & assaults on our drivers,” said Fernando Mateo, a spokesman for the NYSFTD.

Mateo also demanded action from city officials.

“I spoke to DA Eric Gonzalez and communicated that we must find and prosecute with all the weight of his office,” he said. “After Noman was shot in the head his body was dumped in the street like an animal, his car was stolen, what kind of person would commit such a crime. This City is very unsafe and the Mayor must step it up and stop releasing criminals from our jails.”

The NYSFTD has offered a $5,000 reward in connection with Saleemi’s death.