Bronx man arrested at JFK Airport, tried to board flight to join Taliban: source

QUEENS — A 34-year-old Bronx man who was “under constant surveillance” by the FBI in a terror investigation was grabbed by Customs and Border Patrol officers as he walked the jetway leading to a Qatar Airlines flight, according to a law enforcement source.

QR Flight 704 was supposed to leave Kennedy Airport in Queens at 11:05 a.m. Friday.

The suspect, who was born in Bangladesh and became a U.S. citizen, never made it on the jet, the source said.

Federal officials have not yet released his name.

FBI agents brought the suspect to their JFK office.

At some point, he will likely be transported to Lower Manhattan for arraignment in federal court. That may not happen until Monday.

The source told PIX11 News the suspect offered no resistance when he was arrested.

