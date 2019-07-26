3 girls assault woman with umbrella, banana during attempted robbery in Midtown: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — Police are searching for three women who tried to steal a woman's cellphone after attacking her with an umbrella and a banana last month, according to authorities.

On June 16, three women surrounded the 40-year-old woman in the vicinity of Madison Avenue and East 54 Street and tried to engage her in conversation, according to police.

When the victim tried to get through them, one of the women allegedly struck her in the head with an umbrella while another tried to grab her cellphone and bag.

The victim was able to hold on to her property and ran into a nearby deli, according to the NYPD.

The women then followed the victim into the store and one of the attackers was be seen in surveillance footage throwing a banana at the victim, while another tried to take the victim's cellphone.

Store employees eventually intervened, and the three women fled south on Madison Avenue.

All three women sought are described to be 16 to 20 years old.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).