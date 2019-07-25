Three people attack 65-year-old man in Midtown subway station, breaking his nose: police

MIDTOWN — Police are investigating after a man was attacked by three people while exiting a Midtown Manhattan subway station in June, police said Thursday.

On Sunday, June 23, around 4:30 a.m., the 65-year-old man was exiting the 34th St./Herald Sq. subway station, using the staircase near 32nd Street and Broadway, when two men and a woman approached him, police said.

The three unknown people began to punch the man numerous times, according to authorities.

Police said the man suffered a broken nose and a laceration to his eyebrow.

Police are looking for the three alleged attackers, but have only released the above surveillance photo of one of the men they believe is involved.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingwww.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).