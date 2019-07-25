Teen girl fatally shot in Atlantic City home: police

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — A shooting at an Atlantic City home has left a teenage girl dead.

But details about what happened at the residence have not been disclosed.

Police responded to the Massachusetts Avenue home around 4:15 a.m. Thursday after a 911.caller reported the shooting. The 15-year-old victim was found there a short time later.

Atlantic County prosecutor say the shooting is being investigated as a homicide, but further details — including a possible motive — were not disclosed.

The victim’s name has not been released.

No other injuries were reported in the shooting. No arrests have been made.

