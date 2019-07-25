Person fatally struck in suspected hit-and-run in Queens: police

Posted 6:30 AM, July 25, 2019, by , Updated at 06:40AM, July 25, 2019

Police on the scene of a suspected hit-and-run in Woodhaven, Queens, Thursday July 25, 2019. (AIR 11)

WOODHAVEN, Queens — A pedestrian was fatally struck in Queens Thursday morning by a vehicle that fled the scene, police said.

According to authorities, the person was struck just after 5 a.m. by an unknown vehicle on Woodhaven Boulevard, in the Woodhaven neighborhood.

Police said the person was then hit by other vehicles driving on the busy road.

The drivers of those additional vehicles stayed on the scene, but police are still looking for the driver of the initial vehicle that struck the victim, they said.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.