Person fatally struck in suspected hit-and-run in Queens: police

WOODHAVEN, Queens — A pedestrian was fatally struck in Queens Thursday morning by a vehicle that fled the scene, police said.

According to authorities, the person was struck just after 5 a.m. by an unknown vehicle on Woodhaven Boulevard, in the Woodhaven neighborhood.

Police said the person was then hit by other vehicles driving on the busy road.

The drivers of those additional vehicles stayed on the scene, but police are still looking for the driver of the initial vehicle that struck the victim, they said.

