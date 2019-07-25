QUEENS DA RACE NEARS FINISH LINE: After weeks of uncertainty, the recount in the Queens DA primary race is almost done. Plus, the federal government reinstates the death penalty once again. Watch Midday with Muller now.AlertMe
Midday with Muller: Queens DA race wraps up, Puerto Rico Gov. resigns
-
Midday with Muller: Child falls from window, Queens pool opening stifled
-
Midday with Muller: Car crashes into Manhattan restaurant, latest on Queens fire
-
Midday with Muller: Tens of thousands still without power
-
Midday with Muller: Prop baby prompts crime scene, licenses approved for illegal immigrants
-
Midday with Muller: Times Square plot; West Point cadet killed in crash
-
-
Midday with Muller: Cadet dead after crash near West Point
-
Midday with Muller: Body found on Long Beach; Cardi B indicted on charges in alleged fight at Queens strip club
-
Midday with Muller: de Blasio joins presidential race; Trump to unveil immigration plan
-
Midday with Muller: Chanel Lewis sentenced to life in prison; 130 Boy Scout leaders accused of sexually abusing minors
-
Midday with Muller: Dozens hospitalized with possible carbon monoxide poisoning; Cardi B rejects plea deal
-
-
Midday with Muller: Sentencing of Chanel Lewis postponed; 13-year-old robbed at gunpoint
-
Midday with Muller: Police ID 4 more men in gang-related killing; car slams into Queens supermarket
-
Midday with Muller: Flooding in New Jersey, Garner protests continue