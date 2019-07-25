Manhattan will get new beach front park

MANHATTAN — A river view used to be as close as you were going to get to the water in Manhattan but that will be changing in the spring of 2022. when a new area opens along the Hudson River Park on Manhattan's west side.
It's called the Gansevoort Peninsula and it will be created as part of an infill project at the park near the end of West 12th Street.
It will feature sand and shore.
Read about the plans here.
Hudson River Park President and CEO Madelyn Wils says the concept is designed around giving people a chance to get to the water and interact with the water.
A marine habitat, salt marsh and ball fields are also included in the project. Construction should begin next year.