Man shot twice, seriously injured in Brooklyn drive-by shooting

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A 25-year-old man was seriously injured in a Thursday drive-by shooting just blocks from Prospect Park on Thursday night, police said.

Someone opened fire from a vehicle on Union Street near Franklin Avenue around 7:50 p.m., then drove away, officials said.

The victim was shot in the arm and buttocks, officials said. He was rushed to Kings County Hospital – NYC Health + Hospitals. The man is not likely to die.

No arrests have been made. Police have not yet released a description fo the shooter or of the vehicle.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).