NEWARK, N.J. — One man was killed in a double stabbing in Newark early Thursday.

Police said a man and a woman were stabbed in the vicinity of 14th Avenue and Jones Street around midnight, police said.

The man appeared to have been stabbed multiple times, police sources said.

He died from his injuries.

The circumstances leading to the stabbing were not immediately known.

According to authorities, this is Newark’s first homicide in the month of July.