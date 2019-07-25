Long Island man, woman were gunned down 1 year ago; police ask for help finding shooter

WEST BABYLON, N.Y. — Police renewed their call Thursday for help finding the shooter responsible for gunning down a Long Island man and woman one year ago.

Olivia Digrigoli, 21, of West Islip, and Anthony St. Hilaire, 22, of West Babylon were both shot to death on July 25, 2018, officials said. They were inside a vehicle parked on Lakeway Driveway, a dead-end street, in West Babylon.

St. Hilaire was shot several times.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting “SCPD” and your message to “CRIMES” (274637) or by email at http://www.tipsubmit.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.