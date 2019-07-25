Loaded gun found in carry-on bag at Newark Airport, man arrested

NEWARK, N.J. — A man attempting to carry a loaded handgun on a plane at Newark Liberty International Airport was arrested Thursday, according to TSA officials.

TSA officers caught the gun in the man’s carry-on bag as it went through the x-ray machine at a security checkpoint in Terminal C. The .40 caliber handgun was loaded with 16 bullets, including one in the chamber.

He was arrested by Port Authority Police.

TSA says “passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared. Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality.”

This is the 10th gun caught by TSA at Newark this year.