Lil Nas X teams up with BTS member RM for new ‘Old Town Road’ remix

The latest remix of Lil Nas X’s breakout hit “Old Town Road” continues the song’s genre-defying history, and just might help the rapper break a Billboard record.

The latest version of the No. 1 hit features RM, rapper and member of Korean group BTS, and is appropriately retitled “Seoul Town Road.”

Lil Nas X’s inescapable hit has racked up 16 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, tying the record for most consecutive weeks at No. 1 originally set by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s 1995 hit “One Sweet Day,” and then met again in 2017 by Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito” with Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber.

Fans have been wondering if “Old Town Road” could break the long-held record and rack up a 17th week at No. 1 on the Billboard chart – and with this new BTS-approved remix, it just might.