City sues American Airlines for retaliating against employees that used sick time, other violations

NEW YORK — New York City is suing American Airlines, saying the company violated the city’s paid sick leave law, officials said Thursday.

The Department of Consumer and Worker Protection says the airline illegally assigned “disciplinary points for each sick say used by ground crew workers,” thereby retaliating against employees that used sick time.

The department also found the company failed to pay sick leave at the required rate, failed to allow employees to use accrued sick leave, and requires advance notice and medical documentation for fewer than three days, which is illegal according to the department.