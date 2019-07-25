City sues American Airlines for retaliating against employees that used sick time, other violations

Posted 11:29 AM, July 25, 2019, by

NEW YORK — New York City is suing American Airlines, saying the company violated the city’s paid sick leave law, officials said Thursday.

The Department of Consumer and Worker Protection says the airline illegally assigned “disciplinary points for each sick say used by ground crew workers,” thereby retaliating against employees that used sick time.

The department also found the company failed to pay sick leave at the required rate, failed to allow employees to use accrued sick leave, and requires advance notice and medical documentation for fewer than three days, which is illegal according to the department.

 

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.