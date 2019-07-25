Baby boy fighting for his life after Queens fire that killed his grandpa, sister

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ELMHURST, Queens — A baby is still fighting for his life Thursday, two weeks after a fire that was intentionally set killed his sister and grandfather.

Liam Dominguez and his mother Elizabeth Rodriquez are still in critical condition, both clinging to life. Emma Dominguez, 6, and grandfather Claudio Rodriguez, 76, died in the July 10 fire.

The 11-month-old boy's aunt sat down with PIX11 and said there's still some hope.

"Liam has come so far," she said. "Doctors are amazed at his progress."

About 95 percent of his body was covered in burns after the 93rd Street fire.

He'll be transported from Weill Cornell Medical Center to Shriner Hospital in Texas, for more specialized care.

The fire was started by a house guest. Police said he poured gas on the kitchen stove when he was asked to leave.

There's a GoFundMe account for the family here.