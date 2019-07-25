15-year-old girl groped on subway in Manhattan: police

MANHATTAN — Police are searching for a man that allegedly groped a 15-year-old girl aboard the D train in Manhattan, authorities said Thursday.

The 15-year-old victim was riding the D train through the 42nd Street subway station on July 5th around 8:50 a.m. when an unknown man sat next to her and engaged her in conversation, according to police.

The man then allegedly grabbed the victim’s buttocks as she exited the train.

The victim then fled the location as the man remained on the platform, according to NYPD.

