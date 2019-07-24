Woman stabs man in the back on Bronx subway station staircase

Posted 7:14 PM, July 24, 2019, by

OLINVILLE, the Bronx — A woman seriously injured a man when she stabbed him in the back on the staircase of a Bronx subway station on Wednesday evening, police said.

The victim had been fighting with and was on top of another man at the Gun Hill Road station around 5:40 p.m., officials said. Then the woman came up and stabbed the man in the back.

The victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi Hospital in serious condition, police said. He is not likely to die.

No arrests have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.