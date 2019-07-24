Woman stabs man in the back on Bronx subway station staircase

OLINVILLE, the Bronx — A woman seriously injured a man when she stabbed him in the back on the staircase of a Bronx subway station on Wednesday evening, police said.

The victim had been fighting with and was on top of another man at the Gun Hill Road station around 5:40 p.m., officials said. Then the woman came up and stabbed the man in the back.

The victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi Hospital in serious condition, police said. He is not likely to die.

No arrests have been made.

