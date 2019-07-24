Valerie Harper’s doctors recommend hospice care, but husband won’t send her: ‘It’s hard letting go’

Valerie Harper’s doctors have recommended her husband place the “Mary Tyler Moore Show” star into hospice care.

Tony Cacciotti posted a note on Harper’s official Facebook page, updating everyone on the her condition and explained why he can’t and won’t put her into hospice care.

“I can’t [because of our 40 years of shared commitment to each other] and I won’t because of the amazing good deeds she has graced us with while she’s been here on earth,” he wrote.

“For those of you who have been in this position, you will totally understand that “it’s hard letting go.” So as long as I’m able and capable, I’ll be where I belong right beside her.”

Harper, now 79, shot to stardom as Rhoda Morgenstern on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” in the early 1970s and later starred as that character in a spinoff.

She was first diagnosed with lung cancer in 2009. In 2013, she was given three months to live after she was diagnosed with leptomeningeal carcinomatosis, a condition that occurs when cancer cells spread into the fluid-filled membrane surrounding the brain, known as the meninges.

Harper defied the odds, even participating in the reality competition show “Dancing With the Stars” in 2014.

A GoFundMe campaign was set up to help with medical expenses and has since raised over $66,000.

Photos: Valerie Harper through the years.

CNN contributed to this report.