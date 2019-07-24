The Rock’ visits Hawaiians protesting telescope

Hollywood actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is visiting Native Hawaiian protesters who are blocking a road to prevent the construction of a giant telescope on Hawaii’s tallest mountain.

Johnson reached the protest camp on Mauna Kea as dancers performed hula and chants. He exchanged nose to nose greetings called honi with protesters and then went into a tent to meet elders.

Johnson spent part of his childhood in Honolulu. He is not Hawaiian, but is Samoan.

Johnson’s production company Seven Bucks Productions is making a movie about the life of King Kamehameha the Great, the leader who first unified the Hawaiian Islands in 1810. Johnson will star in the title role.