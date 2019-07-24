NYC correction captain suspended because of anti-police tirade posted on her Facebook page

NEW YORK — A captain with the New York City Department of Correction was suspended after a tirade calling for violence against police was posted to her Facebook page, allegedly by her husband.

The Facebook profile appears to be shared by Captain La Shonda Stanley and her husband. The anti-police rant, which suggests it’s “TIME WE SHOOT BACK,” was signed by a “Mr. Stanley.” DOC Captain Stanley, speaking to the New York Post, confirmed it was her husband who wrote the rant.

The DOC is investigating, agency Commissioner Cynthia Brann said.

“I will not tolerate this type of behavior from anyone in my department against members of the NYPD or any other law enforcement officer in this country,” Brann said.

Captain Stanley has worked for the DOC since late 2004. She made $91,943 in 2018, according to public records.

Her husband’s rant was spurred by the support cops received after video showing men dousing officers in water was released.

“YA’LL UPSET ABOUT SOME PIGS GETTING WATER THROWN ON THEM,” Mr. Stanley wrote. “THEY’RE LUCKY THEY DIDN’T GET SHOT WHILE MAKING AN ARREST. ALL THE INNOCENT BLACK MAN AND WOMEN KILLED AT THE HANDS OF THESE PIGS.”

He wrote that there’s no such thing as a good cop, because they “stand by” and allow other officers “to do wrong.”

“COP KILLERS STAND UP,” he wrote at the end of the post.