‘Moulin Rouge’ heats up the Broadway stage

NEW YORK — Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor sizzled the screen in the blockbuster hit “Moulin Rouge.”

Fast forward 18 years, and it’s back — this time on Broadway.

This love story, set in the famous Paris night club, dazzled moviegoers with its music and theatrics. Now, it’s heating up the Broadway stage.

Oji had the chance to talk with the show’s stars, Aaron Tveit and Karen Olivo about playing the iconic roles.

Catch "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" on Broadway at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on West 45th Street.

