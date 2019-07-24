Man charged with felony hate crime in pepper spraying of transgender woman in Queens: police

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens — A Queens man has been arrested and charged in an attack on a transgender woman with pepper spray, police said Wednesday.

Authorities said David Gonzalez, 34, was arrested and charged on Tuesday with multiple counts of felony assault as a hate crime, and aggravated harassment as a hate crime for the alleged June attack.

Police originally reported that on Saturday, June 29th, around 4:15 a.m. near Roosevelt Avenue and 82nd Street in Jackson Heights, a 29-year-old trans woman was sprayed in the eyes with pepper spray by a man making transphobic statements.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with burning in her eyes, according to authorities at the time.