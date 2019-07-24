Fatal police officer-involved shooting in Asbury Park, NJ: reports

ASBURY PARK, N.J. — One person was killed Tuesday night in a police officer-involved shooting in New Jersey, local outlets are reporting Wednesday.

According to Asbury Park Press, authorities confirmed that a city police officer was involved in a fatal shooting around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on Seventh Avenue, near the corner of Webb Street, in Asbury Park.

No further details around the fatal shooting are currently available, but there was reportedly a heavy police presence near the Asbury Inn on Seventh Avenue early Wednesday.

