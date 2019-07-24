Cyclist struck by vehicle in Queens in critical condition; third cyclist hit in 24 hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODHAVEN, Queens — Police say a cyclist is in critical condition Wednesday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Queens, becoming the third bike rider hit by a vehicle in New York City in the past 24 hours.

The 28-year-old man was riding his bike in Woodhaven when he was struck around 1:10 a.m. Wednesday, near the intersection of Jamaica Avenue and Woodhaven Boulevard, police said.

The cyclist was rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition, according to authorities.

Police said the vehicle involved in the collision stayed on the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

PIX11's Kirstin Cole is on the scene Wednesday morning, where she took video of a damaged SUV believed to be involved in the collision.

Deadly 24 hours: A 28 year old man clings to life this morning after colliding with an SUV in Woodhaven, Queens overnight. 2 other cyclists died in crashes in Greenpoint, Bklyn & Staten Island. No arrests were made. Live @PIX11News 4:30-9am pic.twitter.com/EwCg4F0ikC — Kirstin Cole (@kirstincoletv) July 24, 2019

The identity of the victim and driver are not known at this time.

Two cyclists – including a teen – were fatally struck by vehicles in the city on Tuesday, bringing the number of bikers killed by vehicles on New York streets so far this year to 17, more than the total number of cyclists killed in all of 2018.