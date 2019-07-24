Arrest made after weekend shooting of 11-year-old boy

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — Police have arrested a man in the shooting of an 11-year-old boy in East Harlem Sunday afternoon, a source told PIX11’s Nicole Johnson.

Marcus McNeil, 27, has been arrested, and is expected to be charged with attempted murder, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the source.

The boy was shot in the leg in East Harlem on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The child was entering a store near East 109th Street and Madison Avenue around 3:20 p.m. when a then-unidentified man fired multiple shots, one of which struck the boy in the left thigh, according to police.